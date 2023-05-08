Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

