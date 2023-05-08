Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,272 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.84. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

