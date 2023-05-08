Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $231.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.57. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

