Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,387 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

