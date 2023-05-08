Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

