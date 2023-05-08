Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXT opened at $66.15 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

