Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.94 and a 52-week high of $178.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.