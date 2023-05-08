Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

