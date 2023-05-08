Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $155.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

