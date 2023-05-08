Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,545 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

