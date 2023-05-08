Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,906 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $212.05 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

