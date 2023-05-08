Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,034 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.61.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $179.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

