Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 665 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $731.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $760.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.21.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

