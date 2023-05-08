Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,625 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IYE opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

