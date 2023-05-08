Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 897 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

BIO opened at $385.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

