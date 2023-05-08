Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $386,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

