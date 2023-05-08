Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $398,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.85 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

