Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $399,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

