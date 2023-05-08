Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $401,000 in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,943,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 61,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 199,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 993,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

