Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $406,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WD-40 by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $184.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

See Also

