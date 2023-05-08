Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $415,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

