Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $429,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

