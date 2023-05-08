Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $431,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair Profile

Shares of RYAAY opened at $95.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.