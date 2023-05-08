Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $466,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

