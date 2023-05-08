Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

