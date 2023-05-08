Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $492,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.