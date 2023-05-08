Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $9.92 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

