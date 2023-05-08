Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -215.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.