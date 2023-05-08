Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

