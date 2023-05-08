Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

