Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hubbell by 4,429.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $272.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $282.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

