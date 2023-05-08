Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

