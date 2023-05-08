Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.02 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

