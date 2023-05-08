Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average of $321.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.77.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.