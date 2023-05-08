Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $10.94 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

