Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $115.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

