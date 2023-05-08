Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $385.94 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $388.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

