Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

