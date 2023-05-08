Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

