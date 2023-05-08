Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $75.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.