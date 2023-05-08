Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

