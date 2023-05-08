Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

