Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.30.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

