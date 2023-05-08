Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.