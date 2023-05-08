Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNG. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

