Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $675.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $672.63 and a 200-day moving average of $620.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.