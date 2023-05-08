Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,411 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

