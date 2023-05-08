Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE CP opened at $80.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.