Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $422,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

