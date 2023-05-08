Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

